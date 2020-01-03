ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says extending the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) tenure is the prerogative of the country’s chief executive.

He was chairing a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party at the Parliament House where he was briefed on the bill aimed to amend the Constitution and the Army Act to give a three-year extension to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The government accepted the Supreme Court’s decision on the COAS extension in letter and spirit,” sources quoted PM Imran Khan as saying that during the meeting.

He explained the top court’s decision carried directives for the government to make legislation in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government completed the legislation process in light of the apex court.

He said the bill would presented in the Parliament after consultations with the opposition.

About the NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2019, he said bureaucrats and businessmen had expressed reservations about NAB actions, due to which the country’s economy had been suffering. He said a government team has been holding talks with the opposition on the new NAB law.

Following the meeting, the ruling PTI tabled the Army Act Amendment Bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tabled the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 in the lower house of Parliament besides tabling two other bills, including Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.

