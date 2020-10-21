ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share “great news for Pakistan”.

“We are headed in the right direction finally,” he tweeted, adding the country’s current account balance posted a surplus of $73 million during September, bringing surplus for the first quarter of the current fiscal year to $792 million as compared to $1,492 million deficit recorded during last year’s corresponding year.

Also Read: Country’s current account in surplus for second consecutive month

The prime minister said exports also saw a 29 per cent increase besides remittances growing 9 per cent over the previous month.

Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in right direction finally. Current Account was in surplus of $73 mn during Sept, bringing surplus for 1st qtr to $792 mn compared to deficit of $1,492 mn during same time last yr. Exports grew 29% & remittances grew 9% over previous month. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020

Separately, Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar tweeted: “Pakistan’s economy was left on the verge of default by our predecessors. The rescue of the economy, followed by drastically improved economic fundamentals (despite the covid-19 shock) was in part due to hard but correct decisions taken in a timely manner by the PTI govt.”

Pakistan’s economy was left on the verge of default by our predecessors. The rescue of the economy, followed by drastically improved economic fundamentals (despite the covid-19 shock) was in part due to hard but correct decisions taken in a timely manner by the PTI govt. https://t.co/oedUcdA33n — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 21, 2020

Read: Country’s current account posted surplus of $424 million in July: PM Imran Khan

Comments

comments