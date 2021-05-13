Eid Mubarak: PM says we must celebrate this Eid in ‘quiet manner with families’ for two reasons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account on Thursday to send out Eidul Fitr greetings to the Muslims celebrating the festive occasion in Pakistan and elsewhere.

“Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak[istan] we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights.”

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Thursday) amid Covid-19 restrictions. Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with Covid safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The festive occasion marks the end of a month-long day time fasting of Ramazan.

