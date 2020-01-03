FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad.

The premier was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and Planning Minister Asad Umar. He also planted a sapling on the occasion.

He was briefed about the industrial city which has been planned over an area of four thousand acres and was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a statement earlier had lauded the project, saying the incumbent government focused on economic growth in the country.

“With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a shelter house for homeless people in Faisalabad.

He visited different parts of the shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided there. He was also briefed about the facilities.

PM Imran Khan had a meal with the settlers of the Panagah.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for running the shelter home.

