ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to air out his feelings over the newsworthy event that culminated in a 6-month extension of the current Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister in a series of tweets took shots at those vying for an institutional clash at the top level, Khan expressed his feeling saying how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

The tweet read: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.”

Taking shots at both external and internal forces wanting to see the country disintegrate and cripple beneath the weight of case and its contents, Khan added that those that don’t have any stake in the country and its affairs wanted to see chaos and anarchy.

“Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country.”

Paying tribute to the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the premier said that he was one of the best the country has produced since its inception.

“Also, for the record, I have the greatest respect for CJ Khosa, one of the greatest Jurists produced by Pakistan.”

The premier also underlined the struggle him and his political party endured for the advocacy of an independent judiciary and rule of law.

His Tweet entailing the struggle read: “For the record, 23 yrs ago we were the first Party to advocate an independent Judiciary and Rule of Law. In 2007, PTI was in the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the Judiciary & I was jailed for it.”

