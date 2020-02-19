‘PM Imran Khan willing to establish Malaysian-led model of Hajj fund’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to establish a Malaysian-led model of Hajj funds for facilitating pilgrims across the country, ARY News reported.

Noorul Haq Qadri, while addressing an event, said it is the government’s responsibility to serve Hajj pilgrims and the government is making serious efforts to making a maximum cut in packages designed for its nationals.

“We thought that the government will be able to bring down expenses of Hajj package up to Rs500,000. I had told PM Imran Khan about my expectation when he questioned me regarding the Hajj package.”

The minister said the premier has directed him to finalise Hajj package at lowest possible cost.

He announced that the government will play its role for holding consultations between banks and private tour operators besides removing hurdles in e-Hajj facility. He added that the private tour operators are allowed to take Hajj pilgrims through private airlines.

Qadri said it is a global industry which earns approximately $100 billion around the world. He asked private tour companies to reduce the profit margin for Hajj pilgrims.

The minister also revealed that PM Khan is willing to establish a Malaysian-led model of Hajj fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Malaysian government had established a hajj pilgrims fund board, Lembaga Tabung Haji, which facilitates its nationals through savings for the pilgrimage to Makkah by making investments in Shariah-compliant vehicles.

