PM Imran Khan holds meeting with delegation of MQM

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNAs held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the problems being faced by the people of Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Federal ministers affiliated with MQM Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farogh Naseem and Ameen ul Haq MNA met the prime minister.

Minister of Finance Asad Umar, Naeem ul Haq and Malik Amir Doggar MNA were also present during the meeting.

The two sides also discussed the issues between the two coalition partners.

PM Imran Khan said that the people of Sindh are aware of the problems adding that the federal government will play its role to resolve these problems.

The two sides decided to form a committee for coordination between the two parties.

It was also decided in the meeting that the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Hyderabad University next month.

The federal government will also play its role for revival of Karachi Circular Railway and resolve the problems needed to be tackled for completion of the project.

MQM remained a major political player in Karachi and other cities of Sindh but in general elections last year, the PTI emerged as major political forces in the port city. After the election the MQM joined hands with PTI as allies at the centre and in the province.

