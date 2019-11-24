ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the incident of Holy Quran’s desecration in Norway with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The decision to raise the issue with the OIC came during a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee in Islamabad.

Condemning the incident, the prime minister directed the foreign minister to immediately contact the OIC and inform it of the country’s reservations in this regard.

Prime Minister Khan maintained such provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all.

Besides, he directed PTI legal wizard Babar Awan to highlight legal aspects of the foreign funding case against the party in order to offset the opposition’s propaganda over the issue.

It was decided that Mr Awan will hold a press conference to shed light on constitutional as well as legal aspects of the case.

Earlier, on Nov 23, the Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

The Norwegian authorities were urged to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

