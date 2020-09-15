PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront project

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and planted a sapling, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project in Lahore today. He was accompanied by Punjab governor, chief minister, federal ministers and other officials.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing the ceremony, the premier said that land had been allotted for Shaukat Khanum Hospital for cancer patients in Johar Town 31 years ago and later the journey for its completion was hit by many difficulties. PM Khan added that he had also faced many difficulties while constructing the university in Mianwali 20 years after the cancer hospital.

“Establishing a new city is not an easy task and you will definitely face difficulties and barriers. However, this new city is the need of Lahore and Pakistan. Neither anyone has cared about those living in 40 per cent rural areas of Lahore nor pursued town planning after thinking about the poor people.

PM Khan said that the pace of construction of Ravi Riverfront project possesses importance and the federal government will provide maximum assistance for removing all barriers in the urban development project.

The project will be completed with the coordination of the private sector and the Punjab government will complete its infrastructure. The country will witness huge foreign investment through the Ravi Riverfront project which is being initiated under a comprehensive plan.

Earlier on February 15, hailing the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the project will be a wonderful city and attractive to the general public.

Comments

comments