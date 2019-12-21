ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the Indian army chief’s recent statement adds to Islamabad’s concerns about a false flag operation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier said, “I have been warning the int[ernational] community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response.”

He said over the last five years of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India has been moving towards “Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.”

“Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement,” he added.

At the same time the siege by Indian occupation forces in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues and a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted, PM Khan said, adding: “As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing.”

I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2019

Earlier, on Dec 19, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said Pakistan is ready to respond any aggression from the Indian side.

The DG-ISPR in his tweet said: “Aggressive statements and preparations for escalation along Line of Control appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB.”

