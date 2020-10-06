PM Imran calls for steps to bring down prices of essential items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday and was briefed on inflation numbers for the essential commodities, ARY News reported.

Expressing his concerns over the rising prices of essential edible items the PM has directed the cabinet to lay out a strategy to bring down their prices, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz shared with the media.

The prime minister directed the huddle to ensure an ample supply of wheat and sugar in the markets while warning a rigorous crackdown against the hoarders impeding it.

He said anyone hoarding wheat and sugar among essential commodities despite their supply will face strict actions.

PM Khan instructed the provincial authorities to hike release of wheat in the market to meet the demand of people and has asked the cabinet for the detailed schedule of the arrival of imported wheat in Pakistan.

He stated that the wheat prices are higher in Sindh due to the provincial government’s reluctance to release the stock.

On the other hand, the PM has ordered chief secretaries across provinces to physically inspect and verify the stocks of sugarcane present in the sugar mills.

He also directed the Punjab chief secretary to announce the date for sugarcane crushing in the province to have the idea.

Moreover, the PM directed chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh to declare the official rates of sugarcanes.

The Prime Minister chaired a session of the federal cabinet to deliberate upon important national issues earlier today, including inflation, railways and the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The cabinet members welcomed the appointment of Dr Waqar Masood as a special assistant on revenue. The cabinet also reviewed the government steps for reducing inflation.

