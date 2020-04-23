PM gets briefing on security matters, Covid-19 crisis during ISI headquarters visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital on Thursday, ARY News reported.

ISI Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed received them upon arrival at the headquarters.

During the visit, the premier was given a detailed briefing on the external and internal security challenges facing the country. He was also briefed on the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Khan, lauding the services and sacrifices of the country’s premier spy agency, directed that no effort be spared in defending the national sovereignty and security.

It is noteworthy that the ISI chief had last week called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views on matters related to national security.

