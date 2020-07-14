PM Imran Khan decides to review K-Electric issue on regular basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday and decided to review the matter of K-Electric on regular basis, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister will review the K-Electric matter with a gap of every two days on a regular basis and would be briefed on improvement in the power situation in the megapolis.

The cabinet referred the matter to the sub-committee on energy affairs for further deliberations.

During the cabinet meeting, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed demanded to open hotels and markets and said that there were 5000 hotels, whose closure is badly affecting the poor segments of the society.

“Eid is nearing, therefore, hotels should be allowed to operate under devised SOPs,” asked the railways minister.

The prime minister handed over the matter to the federal minister Asad Umar, who is also heading the NCOC meetings, to review and decide on it.

A separate briefing on the JIT of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch to the federal cabinet meeting was also given by Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi during a zero-hour session, only attended by federal ministers.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan supported Ali Zaidi over his stance on the JIT report and directed the cabinet members to extend complete support to him.

“He should be supported to reveal facts before the masses,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

