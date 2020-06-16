PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on two-day visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed in Karachi on a two-day visit to Sindh where he was welcomed by Governor Imran Ismail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Dr Sania Nishtar, Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

Upon his arrival, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has not arrived at the Karachi airport to receive the premier. Sources told ARY News that the chief minister was not formally informed regarding the PM Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh nor any meeting with CM Shah was part of the schedule.

Later, the premier headed towards the Governor House where he will hold a separate meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

During his meeting with Governor Ismail, the premier discussed the overall political situation of the province and the developments in view of coronavirus pandemic.

They also exchanged views over the ongoing development projects in Sindh. PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to complete the development projects at earliest.

Dinner will be organised at the Governor House where PM Khan will meet prominent businesspersons, whereas, the premier also scheduled to meet television anchors.

The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The premier will visit Larkana, a political stronghold of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Wednesday morning, where he would visit Prime Minister Ehsaas Centre and would also meet healthcare workers. The premier would also meet with the provincial leadership of the party in Larkana.

After concluding his two-day visit, PM Imran Khan will depart for Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

Comments

comments