ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Tuesday for a day-long visit, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, PM Khan will leave for Karachi after chairing a federal cabinet meeting.

He will reach Karachi tomorrow to discuss various issues with the political stakeholders in the province including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister will have a busy schedule during his visit and would hold separate meetings with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, said sources.

The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on May 04 said that Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Karachi at the end of the ongoing week. However, the visit was delayed.

The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan would soon announce more relief packages under Ehsaas programme for Karachi.

“He wants to provide more relief to the labourers and business community,” Khurram Sher Zaman said adding that the PTI was the real representative party of the Karachiites

Comments

comments