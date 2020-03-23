PM Imran Khan says Kashmir is unfinished agenda of partition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Monday appealed the masses not to panic due to novel coronavirus threat and take precautionary measures, ARY News reported.

In his message on Pakistan Day, PM Khan said he is monitoring the steps being taken to control over coronavirus outbreak in the country by himself. “We have capacity to deal with this crucial situation.”

He advised the countrymen not to panic and just follow the precautionary steps being advised by the health experts in order to beat the pandemic.

He said March 23, is a golden day in country’s history. On this day the Muslims of India demanded a sovereign state for them.

Read more: Countrywide coronavirus cases jump to 799

The premier said Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition. “Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris at all diplomatic forums.”

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan had said that a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan is below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

He was addressing to the countrymen on government strategy and current development with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic.

