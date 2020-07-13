ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday morning to salute the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continued struggle against “illegal & barbaric Indian occupation” of the region.

“Today, on Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal & barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said. “The Shuhada of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance.”

Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy “a Hindutva Supremacist regime” bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity, the prime minister said.

He reiterated that Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and will continue to support this just struggle till occupied Kashmir is liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation.

“That day is not far,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to the 22 sons of Jammu and Kashmir “whose courage in the face of brutal Dogra forces regalvanized a decades old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day.”

“No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir,” he said.

