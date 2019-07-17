PM Imran Khan to pay one-day visit to Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit on Thursday (today), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the premier will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House to get a briefing on the performance of the provincial government besides chairing various important sessions.

The sources privy to the matter said PM Khan and Usman Buzdar’s one-on-one meeting is also expected after the briefing.

The premier will also meet representatives of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and chair session pertains to the establishment of special zones of health, agriculture and industry.

In his last visit, the prime minister chaired a consultative meeting of the PTI’s elected representatives of Punjab and got a briefing on the development program.

Read More: PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing in an inaugural ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Program’s registration scheme in Islamabad had said that 10,000 housing units will be allocated to low-income families through balloting in Islamabad. He said that the housing units will be built within a short span of one and half year.

He had said that over 10 million people wanted to build their own houses but due to poverty, they were unable to fulfill their dreams.

He had said that the housing sector in Pakistan lagged behind the regional countries due to lack of mortgage facilities to people by banks. The prime minister said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government introduced a housing project for the poor.

Comments

comments