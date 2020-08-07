PM Imran Khan to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore for a day on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

During the visit, PM Imran will meet Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and MNAs. He will also chair the meeting of NCOC meeting on Housing and Construction.

Moreover, the premier will also address civil servants specially secretaries, commissioners and police officers via video link.

He will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority and will address the ceremony.

Earlier on February 15, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political, security situation of the province were discussed.

CM Buzdar had briefed the prime minister on the ongoing development projects in Punjab. Usman Buzdar briefed the premier about the steps taken by Punjab government to curb inflation.

He had also informed PM Khan about the distribution of Sehat Insaf cards in the province. The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials.

