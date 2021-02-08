ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism in Islamabad today, the PM said that Pakistan holds great potential for tourism that can be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

The premier has stressed the need for planning and feasibility on scientific grounds before construction of tourist sites in the country.” Regulations must be notified before the start of physical development work on tourist sites,” said PM Imran Khan.

The meeting was briefed regarding planning and feasibilities conducted for the development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting also briefed the prime minister about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive throughout the country.

Also Read: Anti-encroachment op: Over 200 illegal farmhouses being demolished in Karachi

On the occasion, the premier directed to continue anti-encroachment across the country. “Anti-encroachment drive should be continued without any discrimination as nobody is above the law.”

PM Imran Khan directed to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment on tourist sites in the country.

Last week, the Karachi administration had launched an anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Karachi and pulled down dozens of farmhouses reportedly owned by PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who termed the action as a “personal attack” for his “outspoken and fearless” campaign against alleged corruption of the PPP.

