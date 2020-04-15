PM Imran Khan to visit Larkana, Sukkur on Friday: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad cities of the Sindh province on Friday in order to monitor Covid-19 situation, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the governor said that during his visit, the prime minister would be briefed on funds disbursement among needy families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme by the chief secretary Sindh.

“He will visit Karachi in next phase,” said Imran Ismail on the micro-blogging site while divulging details of the premier’s visit.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi for a day-long visit on Thursday (tomorrow) where he will meet with Sindh governor and other PTI leaders.

Sources said the prime minister will hold a meeting with the coronavirus task force at Governor House. The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of the provincial cabinet will attend it.

The premier will also visit the Expo Centre field hospital to review the arrangements. PM Imran Khan is also expected to hold meetings with religious scholars and the business community.

It must be noted that there are 1688 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh. The province reported 150 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

At least six more people died from coronavirus today, taking the provincial tally to 41. The total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 560.

