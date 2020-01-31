PM Imran Khan to formally launch Ehsaas Kifaalat Programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will formally launch Ehsaas Kifalat Programme for the deserving families today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Under Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month. About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this programme.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kifaalat programme.

The total numbers of expected Kafaalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrollments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kifaalat stipends from next two months.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by end of the year.

Kifaalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, where women will have better access to opportunities to graduate themselves out of poverty.

Earlier on December 30, last year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar in her statement had said that the Kifalat programme of Ehsaas initiative would be launched in 15 districts within few weeks to empower the poor segments of society.

