PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Nashonuma program

KHYBER: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched country’s first-ever Ehsaas Nashonuma program, aimed at preventing stunting in children, ARY News reported.

Accompanied by his Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, the prime minister visited Nashonuma Center established in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed PM Imran Khan in details regarding the project.

Upon arrival, PM Khan also planted a sapling in the Bara area of district Khyber.

Ehsaas Nashonuma program

Ehsaas Nashonuma is the first anti stunting program in the country’s history. The government had earmarked Rs 8.52 billion in the budget for the government-funded three-year Nashonuma program.

Under the program, the beneficiaries would be provided with a quarterly stipend of Rs 2,000 for girls and Rs 1,500 for boys. In the initial phase, 33 Nashonuma centers have been established in nine districts including Khyber, Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizer, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur.

The districts have been selected on the basis of prevalence of stunting. The establishment of all 33 Nashonuma centers would be completed by the end of August.

Four centres have been set up in Rajanpur, six in Upper Dir and three in Khyber, while six would be established in Badin, three each in Kharan and Bagh and eight in Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, special ATM machines are being set up at all Nashonuma Centers to dispense the amount of stipend through biometrics.

The government has also designed an application to maintain the health record of the beneficiaries, while special registration desks have also been set up for beneficiary women at all centers.

The beneficiary women would be bound to attend the awareness sessions to be held in the regional languages.

