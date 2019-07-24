PM Imran Khan leaves for Pakistan after three-day US visit

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for homeland after completing his historic three-day visit to the United States (US), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM along with his delegation left for Pakistan via-Qatar in a private airline. Before leaving to Pakistan, the premier had meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership in the US.

During his three day visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Addressing the US Congressmen, PM Khan had said, Pakistan was fighting the US war of terror as Pakistan had nothing to do with the 9/11, Al Qaida was in Afghanistan and there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan.

He said unfortunately, he felt that Pakistan was not understood there, specifically in the last 15 year when the war on terror was being fought in Afghanistan and on the border of Pakistan.

Commenting on the relationship between both the countries, he said, Pakistan had always close ties with the United States and expressed the hope to get back to the relationship, which was based on truth and trust as well as mutual respect.

