PM Imran Khan likely to visit to three countries next month: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit three countries next month, commencing from December 15, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan will pay visits to three countries from December 15 to 21. The premier will arrive in Bahrain on a two-day official visit on December 16, whereas, he will also pay a two-day visit to Switzerland from December 17.

Moreover, the premier will participate in an international conference on refugees in Geneva, sources added.

Later, PM Khan will depart for a three-day visit to Malaysia starting from December 19 and he will return home on December 21.

Comments

comments