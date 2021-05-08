PM Imran Khan pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

MADINA MUNAWARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara and offered Navafil and Namaz-e- Maghrib in Masjid-e- Nabvi.

The premier prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان اپنے اور آپ سب کے محبوب محمد ﷺ کے روضہ پر حاضری اور افطار کی برکتیں سمیٹتے ہوئے۔ آئیں مل کر درود شریف پڑھیں pic.twitter.com/HImaIqhLqI — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 8, 2021

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor of Madina Munawara Prince Faisal bin Salman.

سرکار دو عالم محمد مصطفی ﷺ کے دربار میں غلام کی حاضری ادب کا قرینہ کہ جوتے پہننے کی جسارت دربارِ مصطفیࣿ ﷺ میں تو کیا ان کے شہر میں بھی نہیں ۔۔۔ کہ ادب پہلا قرینہ ہے محبت کے قرینوں میں ۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/1iblXm6DoH — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 8, 2021

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister arrived in the Kingdom on Friday on a three-day visit and held delegation-level talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman besides signing multiple agreements and MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two countries signed multiple MoUs and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoners exchange and others.

Both Prime Minister Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements. Both the countries signed an agreement to form Supreme Coordination Council to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

An agreement for the exchange of convicted prisoners was also signed between the two countries besides another agreement to counter the crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed framework agreements on energy projects and environmental protection. The two countries signed MoUs to enhance cooperation to curb smuggling as well as on workers’ recruitment.

