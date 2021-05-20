ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his resolve that he and his government would not bow down before corrupt mafia and would not grant a reprieve to anyone, ARY News reported.

He was addressing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of Naukundi-Mashkhel road in Islamabad.

“Mafias blackmail govt to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) or any other relief as they think that they are above the law,” said the prime minister, adding that no one is above law and all corrupt mafias to face the law.

The premier said that developed countries had made progress due to supremacy of law, adding that no society can survive without a rule of law.

While counting his government’s flagship projects, PM Imran Khan said that the PTI government had introduced health cards and provided health insurance to every family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. He announced that people in Punjab would also get health cards by end of this year.

“PTI government is taking steps for making Pakistan a welfare state. The government is bringing uniform education system as it will end class-based system,” said the PM and added that his government was making efforts to set up more shelter homes in the country.

The prime minister further said that the Pakistani economy was showing momentum and it will produce fruitful results in upcoming years. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf govt was also bringing revolutionary changes in the Agriculture sector and decided to direct subsidy to farmers.

He said that the government has decided to directly facilitate low-income families by collecting their data.

It may be noted that the Naukundi-Mashkhel project will be completed in two years that will help generate direct and indirect job opportunities for about four thousand people.

Areas adjacent to the Naukundi-Mashkhel section in Balochistan will greatly benefit from the construction of this road as it will provide them easy access to the Iranian border in less time.

Comments

comments