Unplanned urbanisation causing environmental damage: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that unplanned expansion of urban centres has caused environmental damage besides creating risks to the food security, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting for reviewing the master plan of major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as well as the federal capital Islamabad.

The premier emphasised on resolving complicated issues emerged in term of urban facilities and a gradual reduction of green areas and agriculture land. He urged to go ahead with the strategies by keeping the focus on socio-economic developments and pay special attention to rearrange the master plan as per requirement.

PM Khan said that urban areas should work as an engine of growth for the national economy which would also create better opportunities for employment and economic activities for youth. The government was committed to open the door of opportunities for youth in the construction sector, he added.

The premier directed concerned authorities to take the assistance of modern technology to rearrange master plans of the major cities.

Comments

comments