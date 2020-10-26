ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share what he said a master plan of Pakistan’s first knowledge city.

Prime Minister Khan posted an animated video showing the master plan of the knowledge city as envisioned by him with a caption that read: “The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city.”

The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city. pic.twitter.com/uxZKAUGFzc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2020

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar announced in a Twitter post on Sunday evening that he had been appointed as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City envisioned by Prime Minister Khan as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first and biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 on October 24. The premier was briefed that after completion of the first phase, more than 10 thousand students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City. It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and a state of the art green structure.

Comments

comments