PM Imran Khan meets Osama’s father, assures justice

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama of complete justice

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended physical remand of the five arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case.

The five accused were presented before the court as Judge Raja Jawad Abbas resumed hearing. The investigation officer requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused by five days.

