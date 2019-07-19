PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Mianwali Express today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) will inaugurate Mianwali Express to facilitate the people of Mianwali.

This was stated by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid while talking to media persons at Rawalpindi Press Club, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minawali Express train will have the facility of air-conditioned coaches. The fare of AC coaches will be 800 rupees while for economy class the price of a ticket will be 350 rupees.

The train would have 10 stops including Shahdara Bagh, Qila Sheikhpura, Sangla Hill, Chiniot, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Kundian, Mianwali and Daudkhel.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways has successfully raised the number of passengers to seven million during the last 10 months.

Sheikh Rashid said the matters pertaining to up-gradation of Main Line-I (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar will be finalized soon.

He said the up-gradation of 1700 kilometers long ML-1 track will change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country.

Earlier in this month, PM Imran inaugurated Karachi-Lahore bound Sir Syed Express. PM Khan addressing a ceremony said that he feels happy when Minister Railways invites him over for train inaugurations as trains benefit the poor.

Addressing the ceremony on Sir Syed Express launch ceremony Imran Khan emphasized on curbing financial corruption from all institutes of the country.

Reiterating his stance on corruption and those found involved in the activity Imran Khan said: “We will not spare those who have looted and plundered the country.”

