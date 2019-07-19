PM Imran Khan inaugurates Mianwali Express

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Mianwali Express to facilitate the people of Mianwali, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Mianwali Express, the premier said that up-gradation of 1700 kilometers long ML-1 track will change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country.

میانوالی: وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا میانوالی ایکسپریس کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب میانوالی: وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا میانوالی ایکسپریس کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب Posted by ARY News on Friday, July 19, 2019

“The travel time from Lahore to Karachi will reduce from 20 hours to 8 hours after the construction of ML-1 track,” said PM Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Minawali city will change entirely after the five-year term of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Imran Khan said NAMAL University was his vision of providing education to people in an area where people had no opportunities of getting higher education.

Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing a ceremony said that Pakistan Railways has successfully raised the number passengers to seven million during the last 10 months.

Sheikh Rashid said the matters pertaining to up-gradation of Main Line-I (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar will be finalized soon.

He said all those who have plundered national wealth should be kept in Mianwali jail for one month and they will return all looted money.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the new hospital would be constructed in Mianwali. He vowed to resolve all basic issues of Mianwali people.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony after breaking the ground for the construction of a hospital at NAMAL Institute in Mianwali, The PM said: “They [opposition leaders] question what good the ongoing accountability will do to the public.”

“The Chinese example is in front of [us]. China’s president put more than 450 ministers behind the bars yet the country progressed.”

“Pakistan won’t make progress until all those who looted the country are not held to account.”

The prime minister said investors were reluctant to come to Pakistan owing to rampant corruption in the past.

Highlights of Mianwali Express:

The Minawali Express train will have the facility of air-conditioned coaches. The fare of AC coaches will be 800 rupees while for economy class the price of a ticket will be 350 rupees.

The train would have 10 stops including Shahdara Bagh, Qila Sheikhpura, Sangla Hill, Chiniot, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Kundian, Mianwali and Daudkhel.

