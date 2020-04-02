ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to “strongly” condemn the Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties,” he said.

“The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.”

Prime Minister Khan said the timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on the COVID19 pandemic to push forward the BJP’s Hindutva Supremacist agenda.

Timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva Supremacist agenda. The UN & int comm must stop India’s continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions & Int law — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2020

He urged the United Nations and the international community to stop India’s continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions and International law.

Read More: Pakistan slams Indian actions aimed at changing occupied Kashmir’s demography

“We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOJK,” the premier said, reiterating Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism and it’s denial of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Comments

comments