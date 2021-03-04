PM Imran Khan to address nation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the nation today (Thursday) at 7.30 pm, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said PM Khan will address the nation to apprise the nation about important matters.

Shibli Faraz said that the special session of the National Assembly, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence after the government-backed Senate candidate Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate polls on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said that PM Khan has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

Read more: PM likely to take vote of confidence on Saturday

Furthermore, he added that PM Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for Senate Chairmanship by the government.

