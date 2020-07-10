ISLAMABAD: Prime Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing Construction and Development today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier had constituted a 13-member National Coordination Committee (NCC) to act as a facililator of the federal government to construct low-cost houses.

The meeting is being attended by the officials of the ministries of housing, planning, finance, energy, petroleum and law and justice.

The participants of the meeting will review the progress of ongoing housing projects besides apprising the premier for the issues to construction sector and tabling the recommendations to the federal authorities.

