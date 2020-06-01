PM Imran Khan to chair NCC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Monday), to decide whether to further ease or tighten the coronavirus lockdown in view of spike in infections and fatalities.

All chief ministers, federal ministers and relevant authorities will attend the meeting that will take stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and will work out a future strategy in view of a sudden increase in infections and fatalities in the country.

On May 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced lifting of the countrywide lockdown in phases from May 9 by allowing all construction-related industries and shopping centres to reopen for five days a week.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), yesterday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said that the shopkeepers should strictly implement “no mask, no service” policy.

Asad Umar had directed the NCOC to concentrate on the plan to ease the lockdown while strictly implementing the standard operating procedure (SOPs).

