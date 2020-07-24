PM Imran Khan chairs NDC meeting to review Balochistan uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a second meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) and reviewed uplift projects in the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Ali Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal and others.

The agenda for the national development including road infrastructure, better utilization of water resources, agriculture, energy and establishment of border markets in the Balochistan province came under discussion during the NDC meeting. Projects eyeing better utilization of the Gwadar Port were also mulled over.

Speaking during the NDC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that maintaining law and order situation and ensuring socio-economic progress in the province was among the government’s top priority.

“Financial resources were not properly utilized in the province previously, resulting in rising poverty which further caused a sense of deprivation among the masses,” he said.

We completely acknowledge the sense of deprivation among people of the Balochistan province and are taking measures to address it, he said.

Imran Khan said that the Gwadar project was not only a game-changer for Balochistan province but for the entire region. “It is necessary to lay down a proper road network to avail benefits from the Gwadar and CPEC projects,” he said.

A committee comprising planning minister, adviser to PM on finance, and chief minister Balochistan was formed to prioritize works after reviewing telecommunication, agriculture, energy and other projects.

The committee would finalize the priorities of the projects and convey it to the prime minister for the final nod. The NDC meeting also approved to form a mineral exploration company to improve mining facilities in the province.

