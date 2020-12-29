ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) to take action against unregistered non-governmental organizations (NGOs) promoting foreign agenda, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting today, where it was agreed to take decisive action against NGOs promoting foreign agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted as saying during the meeting that he had also received reports against the NGOs being run on foreign funding.

The federal ministers said that it was time for decisive action and stern measures should be adopted against such organizations.

According to sources, the cabinet was informed that there were several NGOs working in Pakistan that are operating without registration and are receiving foreign funding. “Such NGOs are promoting their agenda,” they said.

The prime minister decided to summon a meeting to review the matter on Wednesday, which would be attended by ministers from economic affairs, foreign affairs, information and broadcasting, national security adviser, and others.

Imran Khan has also summoned detailed information on the NGOs including their source of income and registration. The sources said that recently interior ministry has received a complaint against a non-governmental organization.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 24, a complaint was submitted to the interior ministry seeking action against a non-governmental organization (NGO), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), and its Executive Director Nighat Dad over alleged misuse of foreign funds.

The DRF has registered itself as an NGO defending online freedom of expression and the right to privacy for women, minorities and dissidents and is managed by its Executive Director Nighat Dad.

The complaint demanded the authorities to immediately suspend the governing body of the NGO and take action against office bearers of the DRF, accusing it of receiving heavy foreign funding but evading registration, audit of the funds and tax payment.

Comments

comments