ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed setting up of a commission to investigate Reko Diq mines case today (Monday), ARY News reported.

A statement issued by attorney general’s office said the commission will determine who was responsible for making the country suffer such a loss.

Read More: Pakistan shows disappointment over ICSID Reko Diq case judgement

It further said that all stakeholders, including the Balochistan government are looking into the legal and financial implications of the decision by an internal tribunal. They will take a position on the matter after considering all aspects.

The statement said the government of Pakistan reserves right to pursue legal remedies available to it under international law and all other relevant laws to safeguard its interests.

Pakistan welcomes the statement by Tethyan company about working together to reach a negotiated settlement, said the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to investigate and fix responsibility for the massive loss borne by Pakistan in the Reko Diq case.

Read More: Reko Diq case: Fawad wants Iftikhar Chaudhry to face jail

Rind urged the prime minister to include representatives from Balochistan in the investigation commission and it should be given a time frame to complete the investigation.

He said the Reko Diq conflict was not handled properly in the past governments. “The responsible should be given exemplary punishment in the light of the commission’s findings”, he maintained.

Comments

comments