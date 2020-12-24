‘Our great asset’: PM lauds expats as funds remitted via Roshan accounts cross $200m
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday morning to thank overseas Pakistanis for remitting over $200 million through Roshan Digital Accounts.
“I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through #RoshanDigitalAccounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday. The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
Separately, the State Bank tweeted that funds remitted through Roshan Digital Accounts crossed the $200 million mark. Since the launch of the initiative three months ago, over 59,000 accounts have been opened by overseas pakistanis in 91 countries, it added.
