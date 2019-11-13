PM Imran praises economic team for stabilising rupee value

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the efforts of the economic team which played a vital role in stabilisation of the value of Pakistani currency, rupee, against US dollar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan was addressing a ceremony for the signing of different agreements between Pakistan and China in Islamabad. The premier shed light on different aspects of the national economy during his speech in the ceremony.

“Pakistan has successfully steadied its economy besides stabilising the value of its currency by the fruitful efforts of its economic team amid severe financial pressure after consistent rise of dollar against rupee during previous three months.”

“Investors are now arriving in Pakistan, whereas, the international bodies like International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) have also accepted that Pakistan’s on right direction.”

“Economic situation will further improve after investment comes to the country. Our government is providing facilities to industries besides providing ease of doing business to foreign investors. We are creating a viable environment for investors to get all facilities in the country.”

“I am happy over the commencement of tyre manufacturing in Pakistan as earlier it had come to the country through smuggling. Local manufacturing discourages imports and it is the present government’s policy to increase exports.”

Commenting over the bilateral ties with Beijing, the premier said that Pakistan’s relation with China is standing on its highest status which had not been witnessed in past. He added that Beijing leadership has shown willingness by itself to bring Chinese industry in Pakistan.

