ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan while calling for collective efforts to curb the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China are jointly working to produce coronavirus vaccine, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting via video link, PM Imran Khan maintained that nearly 50 million people have lost their lives after the breakout of the deadly virus across the world.

The economies of the world suffered a huge-blow after the lockdown, PM Imran Khan said and underlined the need for joint efforts to curb the pandemic.

PM also urged the forum to ensure the delivery of coronavirus vaccine across the world at a reasonable rate.

On Afghan conflict, he said that Pakistan has always welcomed the political solution of the Afghan conflict and added that it mediated to bring the US and the Taliban on the table for the talks.

PM Imran Khan stressed upon the SCO-CHS to keep a close eye on the elements who are trying to disturb peace talks in Afghanistan.

On religious freedom, he asked the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) to differentiate between the freedom of speech and religious freedom.

Highlighting Islamabad’s sacrifices in the war against terror, the premier said, Pakistan suffered huge human and financial loss and always condemned terrorism in every form.

Read more: PM Imran, Erdogan express concerns over rising Islamophobia in Europe

“Some countries are raising allegations for their political mileage by using the name of religion”, PM Khan said while addressing the SCO forum via video link from Islamabad.

The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of SCO. It adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the Organization.

Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Comments

comments