ISLAMABAD: Amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Sunday the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

In a Twitter post, he issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Given the extremely cold weather conditions I have asked CMs of Punjab & KP to ensure that no person is left out without shelter; & their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2019

In a Twitter statement earlier this year, Prime Minister Khan had urged all provincial and federal elected representatives to visit shelter homes in their respective areas and share meal with people staying there.

“Our prov [provincial] & fed [federal] elected reps [representatives] must visit Panah Gahs [shelter homes] in their areas & share a meal with the people using them.”

PM Khan stressed that this practise “will sensitise them [representatives] to issues faced by the bottom tier of our society.” He added that in coming months, “I will personally monitor effectiveness of our poverty alleviation jihad.”

Comments

comments