PM Imran Khan rejects petroleum prices hike summary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products from February 16, ARY News reported.

“The federal government will not increase fuel prices for the remaining days of the ongoing month in order to provide relief to masses,” said the prime minister in a statement.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in its summary had proposed Rs14.7 per litre hike in petrol price from February 16.

The OGRA had recommended raising Rs13.61 per litre on high-speed diesel and Rs7.43 on light diesel.

On Feb 1, the federal government had jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister had approved Rs2.70 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2.88 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil was increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs3 per litre.

Currently, petroleum prices in Pakistan are as follows:

Petrol: Rs111.90

Diesel: Rs116.07

Kerosene oil: Rs80.19

Light diesel oil: Rs79.23

