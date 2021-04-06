PM shares breathtaking pictures of ‘first-ever’ winter skiing in Deosai

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to share breathtaking photos of picturesque snow-covered Deosai plains.

Sharing the pictures on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “Deosai plains [are] first ever winter ski traverse.”

The government is exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, he said.

Deosai plains are situated at an average elevation of 4,114 metres (13,497 ft) above sea level in Gilgit Baltistan and considered as the second highest plateaus in the world.

Earlier, the prime minister drew attention to Pakistan’s “unimaginable beauty and hidden natural wonders”.

Sharing a British travel magazine’s list of Pakistan’s most breathtaking natural wonders on Twitter, he wrote: ” Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.”

Attabad Lake, Hunza Valley, Saiful Muluk, Thar Desert, Deosai Plains, Trango Towers, Hingol National Park, Neelum Valley, and Baltoro Glacier figured on Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers.

