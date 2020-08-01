Turkish President Erdogan telephones PM Imran Khan, extends greeting on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and extended greeting on the occasion of Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President Erdogan and PM Khan exchanged good wishes for the nationals of both countries on the occasion of Eidul Fitr festival.

PM Imran Khan congratulated President Erdogan for reopening the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque to worship. He said that millions of Pakistanis watched the moments of reopening the historical grand mosque in Istanbul.

They also held discussions over the important regional matters and aimed to further strenghten bilateral ties.

The premier also praised the efforts of the Turkish president for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and expressed thanks over Ankara’s support to Pakistan and other states.

Both leaders exchanged views on matters related to economic development and saving human lives.

During the telephonic conversation, the state leaders of both countries have agreed to initiate joint efforts on medicine development.

PM Khan urged establishing strong strategic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Imran Khan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed Kashmir dispute. The Turkish president vowed to continue supporting Pakistan over Kashmir dispute besides agreeing to remain in contact on matters related to mutual interests.

