PM Imran Khan launches program for empowerment of fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched a program under Kamyab Jawan Program for the empowerment of fishermen, ARY News reported.

While addressing an MoU signing ceremony between private banks and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs here, the prime minister said the program is aimed at taking forward the fisheries sector. He said the loans will be provided to the fishermen on easy installments.

He regretted that the fisheries sector was neglected by the previous governments, adding that the MoU was in light of the PTI’s struggle which was going to complete its 25 years on upcoming Sunday.

The prime minister also mentioned the recently published UNDP report which reflected the reduced level of poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2013 to 2018.

PTI got two-third majority in the next election just because the life of the common man had improved, he added.

Under the MoU, four private banks would provide easy loans to the fishermen to enable them to purchase the latest equipment like boats, onshore freezers and others for value addition in their business besides achieving self-dependence.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Usman Dar and senior management of four banks attended the event.

The representatives of the National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Bank Al Falah and Habib Bank, and the maritime affairs ministry signed the documents to provide loans to fishermen under Kamyab Jawan Program.

