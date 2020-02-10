PM Imran Khan says providing relief to masses govt’s top priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said the provision of relief to the masses is government’s top priority, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Government will go to any extent to provide relief to the masses especially the poor and the salaried class”, he said while chairing another important meeting to discuss measures to provide relief to the poor.

Imran Khan said the government cannot act as a silent spectator on the difficulties faced by the poor people.

The decisions taken by the Prime Minister to provide relief to the common people will be announced after the cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Earlier on January 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed hope that Pakistan’s economy will take off in year 2020.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with laying of the foundation of a new campus of the Air University in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that stock market boosted and dollar stabilized in the past year owing to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government.

“No doubt the nation had to go through a tough time,” he said and added that hard times come to test nations.

