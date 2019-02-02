PM seeks provinces’ help to boost food exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the provincial governments to identify the impediments and problems in the way of boosting food exports.

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss agriculture and food processing in Islamabad, the premier said the federal government will extend all-out assistance to the provincial governments to fully utilise the potential in the agriculture sector.

He said the promotion of agriculture is among top priorities of the government. He sought recommendations from the provinces within a week to further strengthen the agriculture sector.

He also directed the provincial governments to provide recommendations over the use of modern technology in the promotion of agriculture and increase in crop yield.

A day earlier, a Chinese firm announced to invest in agriculture, power and housing projects in Pakistan.

According to the details, Zhang Chun, Chairman Board of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to invest in agriculture and housing projects in the country. He briefed the prime minister about 1,263 megawatt gas power project in Jhang.

