PM Imran Khan chairs PTI core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee at PM House today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held at PM House on Friday evening where the participants will review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. The committee will be given a briefing over financial matters by the federal government’s economic team.

It will also be discussed for making further improvements in supplies of essential commodities among the nationals amid lockdown.

The core committee will also review the government’s steps to contain COVID-19 besides holding consultations for the resumption of development work on projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Read more: Federal govt decides to begin work at CPEC projects: Sources

A briefing will be given to the committee over the relief package to construction industry.

Earlier, Federal government had decided to begin work at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite the rising trend of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It was amongst the other key decisions taken during the meeting of the National Coordination Committee. Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments